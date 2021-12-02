Plane catches fire after belly landing at an Arizona airport

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane caught fire after having to make a wheels-up belly landing at Lake Havasu Municipal Airport.
Responding city fire crews say the emergency landing punctured the plane’ right-side fuel tank, but the fire was extinguished quickly.
Authorities say the pilot was the only person aboard the plane and was not injured. Today’s News-Herald reported that the plane took off from Houston Executive
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter