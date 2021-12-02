Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Plane catches fire after belly landing at an Arizona airport

items.[0].image.alt
KMGH
FILE: Police Sirens
Sirens 2
Posted at 6:24 AM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 08:24:10-05

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane caught fire after having to make a wheels-up belly landing at Lake Havasu Municipal Airport.

Responding city fire crews say the emergency landing punctured the plane’ right-side fuel tank, but the fire was extinguished quickly.

Authorities say the pilot was the only person aboard the plane and was not injured. Today’s News-Herald reported that the plane took off from Houston Executive

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!