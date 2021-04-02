Places to celebrate Easter weekend in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you are looking for ways to celebrate Easter weekend, there are a few options in Tucson that you can take part in.

Families need to keep in mind that registration may be required to attend these events.

Keep in mind, the CDC is advising people who are celebrating to avoid large crowds and gather with people in their immediate household.

The CDC also recommended other steps to take:

Egg hunts can be done outside while wearing masks and staying six feet apart

Attend religious services virtually

Prepare and deliver a meal to a neighbor

Outdoor celebrations are safer than indoor celebrations

If you are fully vaccinated, the CDC advises that you gather indoors without wearing a mask, but encourage social distance and wear a mask with others that aren't vaccinated.

