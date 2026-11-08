PJTED prepares to use $250M bond after Proposition 427 passes

Pima County voters approved a major investment in career training for local students, and now the Pima Joint Technical Education District is preparing to put that money to use.

Proposition 427 passed on Election Day, clearing the way for a $250 million bond aimed at helping students across Pima, Pinal and Santa Cruz counties.

With the measure’s passage, PJTED is setting up a bond oversight committee made up of community members who will make sure the money is spent legally and transparently.

District leaders said the money will be used to expand hands-on career and technical education programs.

The first funds are expected to arrive in April 2027, with member districts in Ajo, Baboquivari, Marana and Vail first in line.