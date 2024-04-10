Pizza spot, butcher shop anchor The Baffert project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new development, The Baffert at Five Points, is reshaping the historic Five Points neighborhood in downtown Tucson.

The multi-use project, stretching across two corners at 747 S. Sixth Ave., includes high-end residences, local businesses and restaurants, promising to infuse new energy while preserving the area's historic charm.

The Baffert boasts a diverse mix of tenants, including Casa Madre Restaurant, Ugly But Honest Pizza, Forbes Meat Co. and others.

"Hopefully it will be a little prettier than ugly as far as the products are concerned," said Ugly but Honest owner Nick Heddings. "Honest for sure. We’re excited about the environment, really."

Dominique Stoller, owner and chef of Casa Madre Restaurant, expressed gratitude to the developers, saying, “Without their incredible support, kindness, and know-how, this restaurant wouldn’t have been able to happen.”

Casa Madre will sport Tucson’s first Himalayan Rock Salt wall fine dining experience and will offer an eclectic mix of Latin, Mediterranean, and Eastern European cuisine, with Stoller's heritage family recipes and craft cocktails.

Ben Forbes, owner of Forbes Meat Company, emphasized the project's commitment to supporting local, saying, “Our goal is to support local ranchers and serve the local community.”

The Baffert is set to open its retail components late this year or early 2022, with the residential part expected in spring 2022. The project's name pays homage to the Baffert family, early pioneering merchants in Tucson, reflecting the development’s blend of innovation and respect for local history.