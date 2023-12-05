Pizza Night: Munch while fighting hunger in Tucson, across Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For Tuesday only, all Barro’s Pizza locations are donating 100% of proceeds to non-profit St. Mary's Food Bank across Arizona.

This is the twelfth year the pizza chain has held its campaign fighting hunger during the holiday season. Donations include dine-in, carry-out and delivery orders.

Tucson Barro's Pizza Locations

Eastside | 410 N. Wilmot Rd., Tucson, Ariz. 85711

Marana | 5884 Arizona Pavilions Dr., Tucson, Ariz. 85743

Barro’s Pizza Co-Owner Bruce Barro spoke enthusiastically about the partnership in an online statement.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with St. Mary’s Food Bank," he expressed. "We understand the importance of giving back and taking care of our neighbors. It’s an honor to be able to contribute to such a worthy cause."

According to Barro's Pizza, they have donated more than $2.5 million to St. Mary’s Food Bank since the campaign began 12 years ago, equaling about 12.5 million meals.

"We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support from Barro’s Pizza," said St. Mary’s Food Bank President and CEO Milt Liu. "Their dedication is truly inspiring. The funds raised through this campaign will make a significant difference in the lives of countless individuals facing food insecurity."