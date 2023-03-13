Pistoleros Wild West Show says Oscars should have stunt category

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you’ve ever wanted to go back in time to the wild wild west, the Pistoleros Wild West Show is a good start.

There’s gunfights, and falls from tall buildings, fights, and a lot of action straight out of the late 1800s.

Jerry Woods is the owner, director, and performer in the show. He’s been performing in the show at Pinnacle Peak for about 26 years. Previous to that he was an actor at Old Tucson.

“You hear people gasping and stuff like that as you’re performing a stunt, the oos and the ahhhhhs,” he said about his show.

Woods appreciates the physicality of the stunt work, the fights, and the falls. He said it takes quite a bit of preparation for the show.

“Training to do the stunts, checking your area, going over safety procedures,” he said.

His son Noah also performs in the show with him and has been doing so since 2015.

“I’ve always loved the cowboy stuff and the stunt work,” Noah Woods said.

For the Woods family, performing together is a passion and a family affair.

“That we get to do it together is a lot of bonding time and I really like that part of it,” Noah Woods said.

Jerry Woods has done stunt doubling in independent movies in the past, but said it’s different than performing in the Pistoleros Wild West Show.

“You’re met with a completely different set of circumstances,” Jerry Woods said.

He said he prefers shooting guns before an audience, not shooting movies.

“I like it so much that I don’t really want to jump back and forth between the two,” he said.

Jerry and Noah both agree that the Oscars should have a category for stunts.

“I mean, they’re a part of the film just as much as anyone else,” Jerry Woods said while Noah Woods said, “I feel like stuntman don’t get a lot of recognition that they deserve.”

However, they feel like if there was a category for stunts in the Oscars, it should be regulated.

“You don’t want to see some guy get hurt trying to outdo some guy that did an awesome stunt in another movie,” Noah Woods said.