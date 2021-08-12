Pipe bomb found on road south of Sierra Vista

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's office and Arizona Department of Public Safety disabled a pipe bomb found in a road south of Sierra Vista.

At 7 a.m. Wednesday, a bystander told authorities about the four-foot long, wired bomb near South La Donna Lane and Bartaria Boulevard south of Sierra Vista.

A team remotely disabled and destroyed the bomb and collected pieces as evidence.

