Pipe bomb found on road south of Sierra Vista

The Cochise County Sheriff's office and Arizona Department of Public Safety disabled a pipe bomb found in a road south of Sierra Vista. Photo via CCSO.
Posted at 9:18 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 12:19:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's office and Arizona Department of Public Safety disabled a pipe bomb found in a road south of Sierra Vista.

At 7 a.m. Wednesday, a bystander told authorities about the four-foot long, wired bomb near South La Donna Lane and Bartaria Boulevard south of Sierra Vista.

A team remotely disabled and destroyed the bomb and collected pieces as evidence.

