Pink out the Park sees attendance of over 1,000 people

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The American Cancer Society says Pink Out the Park had over 1,000 people attend the event.

On Sunday, Oct. 16, the Pink Out the Park event brought the community together to help raise money and awareness for breast cancer.

Over $100,000 was provided from sponsors such as TMC Health and $162,000 was raised so far in 2022.

"A special thank you to X Level DJ's, 94.9 Mix FM, KGUN 9, Sams Club, Walmart, and Tech Parks Arizona for providing a variety of supports to ensure we had a successful event," says the American Cancer Society in a statement.