Local woman's breast cancer journey through self diagnosis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The American Cancer Society's estimates that 1 in 8 women in the United States will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. For a local registered nurse and development specialist at Tucson Medical Center, having breast cancer was never even a thought.

Just eight months ago, Sherilyn Wollman was cancer free. Today, she is undergoing stage 1-B, grade three breast cancer treatment that includes a double mastectomy, chemotherapy and hormone suppression therapy.

Wollman was diagnosed in February after feeling a lump in her breast, but the mammogram showed the cancer was actually in the opposite one.

It was the early diagnosis that saved her life.

“It’s been a whirlwind from February until now, it’s just one thing after another and we’re just moving on as best we can,” said Wollman.

The hardest part has been explaining to her young daughters that she carries a breast cancer gene that could impact them later on.

“I have my two year old and my six year old where I am reading them books to help them understand in their language," said Wollman.

The cancer diagnosis hasn’t slowed her down, she hopes to help educate women of all ages to get checked sooner rather than later.

“With the pandemic and everything everybody pushed things to the side so if you haven’t done it, now is the time to make sure you get up to date with all of your testing," said Wollman.

Although the road to recovery is long, Sherilyn relies on her outlook on life to get through cancer.

“There’s just so much to live for and so much to look forward to and a positive mindset really does help you get through the darker times in life," said Wollman.

Wollman is motivated to beat breast cancer and help other women do it too. She is also a team leader for the Pink out the Park walk hosted by TMC on Sunday, Oct. 16.