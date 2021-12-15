Pinal County Sheriff's Office seek help in identifying human remains found in desert

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying human remains found in the desert.

October 17, deputies were called out to the area south of US-60 and E. Peralta Trail Road located within Arizona State Trust land for a report of human remains found in the desert.

Since the remain are in an advanced stage of decomposition, they have not been able to identify the individual, the sheriff's office says.

The forensic sketch below shows a description of what the individual may look like. According to the Pinal County Medical Examiner, a recent determination shows the person appears to be male likely 40 years or older, and was possibly of mixed ancestry.

The person also could have been deceased anywhere from six months to three years.

A purple female-sized t-shirt was found near the remains and gray New Balance shoe estimated to be male size 9.5, PCSO says. It is unclear whether the clothing belonged to the individual or not.

Anyone who may know this individual is asked to contact the sheriff's office by calling 520-866-5111.

