Pinal County Sheriff's Department searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Missing 13-year-old Savannah Emerson
Pinal County Sheriff's Office
13-year-old Savannah Emerson was last seen on Saturday May, 28th in San Tan Valley wearing a green shirt and black leggings.
Posted at 7:00 PM, May 30, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pinal County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help finding a missing 13-year-old girl, who they say could be attempting to fly to Maryland with an unknown male.

Deputies say Savannah Emerson was last seen on Saturday around 6 p.m. at the Bella Vista/Gantzel area of San Tan Valley.

She is 5'04" with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green shirt and black leggings.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office asks you to call 520-866-5111 if you see her.

