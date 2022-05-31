Pinal County Sheriff's Department searching for missing 13-year-old girl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pinal County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help finding a missing 13-year-old girl, who they say could be attempting to fly to Maryland with an unknown male.
Deputies say Savannah Emerson was last seen on Saturday around 6 p.m. at the Bella Vista/Gantzel area of San Tan Valley.
She is 5'04" with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green shirt and black leggings.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office asks you to call 520-866-5111 if you see her.
