Pima Supes to re-vote on Federal Border Grant

TUCSON, Ariz - Tuesday Pima Supervisors plan to re-vote on an issue that includes two things that get voters fired up: border security and money.

Pima Supervisors are planning a new vote that could lead to them accepting 1.4 million dollars in Federal money they rejected about two weeks ago.



It is an issue that should bring out plenty of people ready to give Supervisors an earful.



The County routinely accepted grants from Operation Stonegarden for many years. The Federal grants are supposed to reimburse local law enforcement for work on border security.



The board's two Republicans voted to accept about $1.4 million dollars. But the three Democrats voted to reject it.



Supervisor Richard Elias didn't want the county enforcing Federal immigration policy. Sheriff Mark Napier says he goes after people breaking state laws.

He says, "This is about the interdiction of bad actors along the border areas in Pima County; those being drug traffickers and human traffickers and bandits and coyotes and other criminal justice and public safety problems in areas that normally we're less able to get to simply because we don't have the resources to get there."



At first, Supervisor Ramon Valadez voted against accepting the grants. He said more information from the Sheriff convinced him the grants help deputies protect county residents in remote areas.

Valadez says, "They respond in Three Points, in Ajo, along State Route 83. There's been an increase in the level of service the Sheriff is able to provide through much of this funding."

Supervisors meet at 9AM Tuesday in the County Administration Building at 130 W. Congress Street.

