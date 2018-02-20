Pima Supes accept controversial border grants

Pima County Supervisors reversed an earlier vote to reject $1.4 Million dollars in federal border security grants and accepted the money along.



Supervisor Ramon Valadez changed his no vote to yes to accept the Federal grants from Operation Stonegarden. Valadez required conditions to review how the grant is used and created a commission to explore allegations that Pima Sheriffs Deputies use racial profiling to decide who to pull over on traffic stops and who to refer to Border Patrol for immigration violations.



The vote came after about three and a half hours of public comments and debate by the Supervisors. More than 50 people signed up to speak. Most of them criticized border enforcement and said Pima County should not accept grants that would obligate Pima Sheriffs deputies to co operate with Border Patrol.



Sheriff Mark Napier said his deputies do not proactively do Federal immigration enforcement but do use the Federal funds to enforce state laws against drug and human trafficking. The money is used to cover overtime and equipment costs.

