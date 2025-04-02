Pima Supervisors filling vacancy on the board

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Adelita Grijalva’s decision to run for Congress, leaves Pima County Supervisors looking for a new person to fill her seat on the board.

There’s a fast five-month timeline to fill the seat in Congress left vacant by Raul Grijalva’s death. There’s an even faster, two-week timeline to fill the Pima Supervisor’s seat vacant because his daughter Adelita resigned from the Supervisors to run for Congress.

Adelita Grijalva’s last meeting as a Pima County Supervisor brought a few critics, but mainly people who thanked her for her service as a Supervisor, as she resigned, effective April 4th, to run to replace her late father Raul in Congress.

She teared up as she said, “I just think that it is such a privilege and a gift to have the opportunity to talk to people about what is happening in our communities. We all have such a responsibility, and it has been my pleasure to be here and serve with all of you.”

Eva Carillo-Dong has been active in local politics for many years including as a member of the Sunnyside school board.

We asked her what she wants to see in the new supervisor for District 5.

“Somebody that is there fighting for us in all aspects, whether it be the environment, the economy, immigration, but somebody that has a strong voice and doesn't just sit there and listen to everything else, but actually advocates for us, actually also includes the community.”

Anyone interested can download the forms from the Pima County Website

The application period is April 2nd to the 7th.

There will be an online forum for candidates to tell Supervisors—and the public why they’re a good choice for the job.

Supervisors can interview candidates if they like.

Current Supervisors should officially appoint the new supervisor by the April 15th board meeting.

Supervisor Steve Christy questioned the short timeline. Grijalva convinced the supervisors to move fast because they’re working on next year’s budget and District 5 should have a representative in the process.