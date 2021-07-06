Pima Supervisors approve ice rinks for Kino complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In the heat of an Arizona summer, Pima County Supervisors voted to spend more than $10 million for a chilly new place to play---an expansion of the Kino Sports Complex that will include ice hockey rinks.

The plan includes a large Field House that will include basketball and volleyball courts as well as the ice facilities. But when KGUN 9 first covered the proposal in April, our own viewer polls showed much more support for more baseball and softball fields instead. More soccer fields scored second, with ice rinks third.

Skeptics also pointed to previous privately owned ice rinks that went out of business. But backers say the market for hockey has heated up since then. Some of them sent Supervisors letters of support noting ice rinks in Maricopa County are drawing away families and tournaments that bring money to local businesses.

Dana said her hockey playing son led her family to move. She wrote: “When he turned 8 we began driving him to Phoenix to play hockey 2-4 days a week. We did this for 6 years until we finally decided to sell our home and move to Gilbert, AZ to be closer to an ice rink. We had no choice but to move and take our tax dollars elsewhere. We were not alone, several families did the same.”

The Kino Sports Complex already has 22 soccer fields, 20 pickleball courts, and six baseball fields.

The plan also calls for businesses like hotels on the site designed to benefit from customers drawn to the facility through events like regional tournaments for hockey and other sports; but planners worked to avoid adding so much commercial presence that it could draw customers away from businesses already nearby.