Pima JTED receives robotic arm donation

Some students in Tucson's south side have a new piece of technology to help them learn in the classroom.

KGUN 9 was there Monday when FANUC America donated a robotic arm to Pima JTED's Robotics and Manufacturing Program.

Representatives with FANUC told KGUN 9 the donation is a live, industrial robot and is something students can use that no other students have available to them.

"To have access to a real industrial robot in the classroom that directly aligns to what employers are using, what advanced manufacturing companies are using, makes them job-ready when they leave this facility," said Paul Aiello, Executive Director of Education with FANUC America.

Pima JTED was one of the top five schools selected to receive the robotic arm donation. Students earned the opportunity by entering in the annual Skills USA Conference in Atlanta, Georgia.

