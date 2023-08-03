Pima JTED provides career and technology education

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hands-on learning is at the center of Pima JTED’s teaching approach, but this is not your traditional school that focuses on core subjects like math, English and science.

Pima JTED focuses on career and technical education for high school sophomores through seniors.

“Students really need hands-on experiences. They need to be doing things, they need to be up and moving, using real world industry based materials,” said Pima JTED Principal, Brice Menaugh.

It is a public high school, free of cost to students. It is open to students from public, private, charter, online and home schools.

Students attend the school on top of their typical high school, once the normal class day has concluded.

“They go to their home high school all day. On top of that, they come here for another two to sometimes four hours for a class, then go home and do more homework for their regular high school,” said Menaugh. “Some of them also have jobs that they do on top of that. They're just dedicated.”

Ariel Kanzler graduated from the school this past May after completing two programs during her junior and senior years of high school. She is now working as a lab assistant at the school.

“As a high school student, I wanted to gain more hands-on learning and get more in depth into the medical field. I found JTED to be the perfect opportunity to do that,” said Kanzler.

Kanzler will begin classes at the University of Arizona in a few weeks and has plans of pursuing a career in the medical field.

“I'm so grateful for all that it's allowed me to do… Now I'm lucky enough to have a job here and hopefully continue in the medical field,” said Kanzler.

Menaugh describes the students as very hard-working and dedicated.

“They're driven … and they are wonderful kids to have on campus. They're great kids to teach,” said Menaugh.

Registration for programs opens in January and Menaugh says some will fill up within minutes. Students register on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We have a number of programs that always have a waitlist every year. It's very selective and hard to get into just because they're very popular,” said Menaugh.