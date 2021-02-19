Pima County's free COVID-19 testing continues for now

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County's free COVID-19 testing will continue.

On Thursday, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry proposed that the county should stop testing for COVID-19 because the state may not reimburse the costs.

During a joint session with the Board of Supervisors and the Tucson City Council Friday, Huckleberry said testing at county sites will continue until March 2, the date of the next board meeting. He said he thinks there will be more clarity on funding from the state. He could also ask the board to hand over contracts to the state.

Board Supervisor Matt Heinz told KGUN9 that the state has done the vast majority of COVID-19 testing in Maricopa County, but Pima County has picked up the tab of nearly half the cost of testing.

Huckelberry's change of course comes at the same time the Arizona Department of Health Services is making $100 million immediately available to counties to support COVID-19 testing.

ADHS says it is "coordinating with local health departments to immediately allocate an additional $100 million in federal funding intended for staffing, laboratory testing, informatics, disease surveillance and other activities critical to combating COVID-19."

In a news released, ADHS said: