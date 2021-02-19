Menu

Arizona to send federal money to counties for virus testing

Coronavirus
Posted at 10:24 AM, Feb 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-19 12:24:09-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Friday announced it would provide $100 million of federal funding to the state’s 15 counties for COVID-19 testing.

The state Department of Health Services said the $100 million represents an initial amount and is being provided for staffing, laboratory testing “and other activities critical to combating COVID-19.”

The department’s announcement of the funding followed Pima County officials’ recent declaration that they might halt COVID-19 testing as of Monday because of a lack of funding. In another development, the department on Friday reported 1,918 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 145 deaths, increasing the state’s pandemic totals to 804,116 cases and 1,918 deaths.

