Pima County’s Fleet Services recognized as one of the top in the nation

NAFA Fleet Management Association recognized Pima County’s Fleet Services department. They got number 6 in their 2025 Best Fleets in the Americas Competition. This is the second time they got number 6.

“This would be absolutely impossible without the staff and the pride they take in their work,” said Fleet Director Leonard Boswell. “They know what to do, how to do it, and what to look for.”

Fleet programs must meet 12 criteria that includes sustainability and energy efficiency in both electric and hybrid vehicles as well as adopting renewable energy sources.

Boswell said about half of the electric Fleet Services electricity use comes from solar and about twenty percent of the County’s 1,600 vehicles are electric or hybrid. The County said that means they, along with taxpayers, are saving money.

Compared to about five years ago, the amount of gasoline they consume, the County said, has gone down by about 10 thousand gallons per month.

Boswell said the County is exceeding goals in vehicle uptime, repair/maintenance turnaround time, and repair comebacks.