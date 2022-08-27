Pima County's anti-graffiti poster contest invites young local artists to help prevent community defacement

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Pima County's Taking Action Against Graffiti (TAAG) program is having its 10th annual anti-graffiti poster contest that invites young local artists to illustrate and submit artwork that best conveys a compelling anti-graffiti message.

TAAG stands for Taking Action Against Graffiti, a program designed to prevent the spread of graffiti across the county.

"The purpose of the program is to immediately abate graffiti on all public properties because research has shown the faster the graffiti is cleaned up, the less likely that the area will be hit again," said Katrina Noble, program coordinator at the Pima County Department of Transportation.

Since being created in 2006, the TAAG program has received more than 3,300 reports for graffiti cleanup and washing Pima County of more than 1.3 million square feet of graffiti.

"It's defacing public property!" Noble proclaimed.

"There are better ways for them to display their artistic talents rather than deface public property."

The Taking Action Against Graffiti (TAAG) program created the anti-graffiti poster contest as a way to engage younger local artists, ages 9-18, in helping to educate the community about the impact of graffiti.

Education in the form of art.

Pima County 2021- Santiago Valenzuala- Pima County's 9th annual TAAG Poster Contest age group 13-14 winner





The annual poster contest features realistic and abstract artwork from local kids that illustrate the anti-graffiti message. The contest is reviewed by a five-member committee that selects one finalist among the five age groups: 9-10, 11-12, 13-14,15-16, 17-18, and one overall winner.

Pima County Deven Rodriquez- Pima County TAAG Poster Contest Overall Winner 2021



The artwork of the winners and runners-up will be featured on calendars distributed to public libraries, schools, and community events across the County. The overall winner will also receive a prize of up to $100 and the runners-up will each be rewarded a prize worth up to $25.

The artwork submission deadline is Friday, October 7 at 5 p.m.