Pima County Waste Tire Collection Site temporarily closed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is temporarily closing its Waste Tire Collection Site at 5301 W. Ina Road due to unsafe conditions resulting from recent storms.

The site will remain closed until an assessment of safety conditions is complete, and once the site is deemed safe enough to resume equipment operations and for commercial and residential vehicles.

For status updates, follow Pima County Department of Environmental Quality on Twitter or Facebook.

Normal hours of operation are weekdays, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Contact Pima County Waste Tire Collection at (520) 975-4111 for more information.