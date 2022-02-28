Pima County, Tucson direct $22 million for emergency rental assistance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County and the City of Tucson will shift $22 million in unused federal emergency rental assistance for those in need.

Mayor Tucson Romero said the funding will follow $49 million in Emergency Rental Assistance for residents of the city and county.

"My gratitude goes to President Biden and the U.S. Treasury Department for swiftly re-allocating these funds. Through the Eviction Prevention Program we have developed locally, we have been able to quickly disburse critical rental assistance dollars to members of our community in greatest need," Romero shared in a statement.

The new funds — which will be divided equally between the city and county — were originally allocated to the Arizona Department of Economic Security. The city requested another $13 million and Pima County requested another $6 million.

To apply for assistance, visit this site or call 520-447-4423.

——-

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

