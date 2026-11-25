The 2026 Pima County Toy Drive is underway, collecting new, unwrapped toys to bring joy to children across the community this holiday season.

All the toys collected stay in Pima County, and donations are being accepted through Dec. 11, 2026. Organizers say the effort helps make the holidays brighter for families in need throughout the region.

"To me, this toy drive is about more than just gifts. It's about hope, community, and ensuring that every child in Pima County knows they are cared for," said Marjava Ramirez, a manager with the Community & Workforce Development Department who leads the County Toy Drive.

More than 3,500 toys were collected and distributed in 2025.

People who would like to make a monetary donation instead can write checks to the Sahuarita Food Bank or Marana Food Bank, with "Toy Drive" in the memo line. Donations made to the food banks for the toy drive are tax-deductible, and the food banks will provide a receipt upon request.

A full list of toy drop-off spots is below. You can also find a location using a map of collection sites.

Downtown Tucson

Pima County Board of Supervisors — 33 N. Stone Ave., 11th Floor

Pima County Department of Environmental Quality — 33 N. Stone, 7th Floor

Pima County Information Technology — 33 N. Stone Ave., 14th Floor

Pima County Public Defense Services — 33 N. Stone Ave., 18th Floor, Suite 1800

Pima County School Superintendent's Office — 200 N. Stone

Pima County Development Services — 201 N. Stone, 1st Floor

Pima County Real Property Services — 201 N. Stone, 6th Floor

Pima County Regional Wastewater Department — 201 N. Stone Ave., 3rd Floor

Pima County Justice Court — 240 N. Stone Ave.

Pima County Clerk of the Superior Court — 110 W. Congress St., Room 131A

Pima County Communications Office — 130 W. Congress, 2nd Floor

Pima County Departmental Analysis and Budget — 130 W. Congress, 8th Floor

Pima County Facilities Management — 150 W. Congress, 3rd Floor

Pima County Project Design and Construction — 150 W. Congress, 3rd Floor

Pima County Human Resources — 150 W. Congress St., 4th Floor

Pima County Attractions and Tourism — 115 N. Church Ave., Suite 221

Tucson – South

American Eat Company — 1439 S. 4th Ave.

Kino One-Stop Service Center — 2797 E. Ajo Way

Kino Veteran's Workforce Center — 2801 E. Ajo Way

Sullivan Jackson Employment Center — 400 E. 26th St.

Youth Development Employment Center — 175 W. Irvington Road

Abrams Public Health Center — 3950 S. Country Club Road

Kino Sports Complex — 2500 E. Ajo Way

Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner — 3050 E. Milber St.

Pima County Elections Department — 6550 S. Country Club Road

Tucson – West

Northwest Service Center One-Stop / Pima Early Education Program — 1010 W. Miracle Mile

Pima County Community Assistance Division — 801 W. Congress St.

Pima County Fleet Services — 1291 S. Mission Road

Pima County Parks and Recreation — 3500 W. River Road

Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department — 2955 W. Calle Agua Nueva

Pima County Development Services (remote office) — 5025 W. Ina Road

Tucson – East

Dusenberry-River Library — 5605 E. River Road, Suite 105

Murphy-Wilmot Library — 530 N. Wilmot Road

Tucson – North

Nanini Library — 7300 N. Shannon Road

Tucson – Midtown

Eckstrom-Columbus Library — 4350 E. 22nd St.

Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department — 3355 N. Dodge Blvd.

Arivaca

Arivaca Human Resources — 17252 W. 5th St., Arivaca

Green Valley

Joyner-Green Valley Library — 601 N. La Canada Drive

Pioneer Title Agency — 55 S. La Cañada Drive

Marana

Marana Food Bank — 11734 W. Grier Road

Town of Marana — 11555 W. Civic Center

Oro Valley

The Picklr — 11855 N. Oracle Road

Sahuarita