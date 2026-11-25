The 2026 Pima County Toy Drive is underway, collecting new, unwrapped toys to bring joy to children across the community this holiday season.
All the toys collected stay in Pima County, and donations are being accepted through Dec. 11, 2026. Organizers say the effort helps make the holidays brighter for families in need throughout the region.
"To me, this toy drive is about more than just gifts. It's about hope, community, and ensuring that every child in Pima County knows they are cared for," said Marjava Ramirez, a manager with the Community & Workforce Development Department who leads the County Toy Drive.
More than 3,500 toys were collected and distributed in 2025.
People who would like to make a monetary donation instead can write checks to the Sahuarita Food Bank or Marana Food Bank, with "Toy Drive" in the memo line. Donations made to the food banks for the toy drive are tax-deductible, and the food banks will provide a receipt upon request.
A full list of toy drop-off spots is below. You can also find a location using a map of collection sites.
Downtown Tucson
- Pima County Board of Supervisors — 33 N. Stone Ave., 11th Floor
- Pima County Department of Environmental Quality — 33 N. Stone, 7th Floor
- Pima County Information Technology — 33 N. Stone Ave., 14th Floor
- Pima County Public Defense Services — 33 N. Stone Ave., 18th Floor, Suite 1800
- Pima County School Superintendent's Office — 200 N. Stone
- Pima County Development Services — 201 N. Stone, 1st Floor
- Pima County Real Property Services — 201 N. Stone, 6th Floor
- Pima County Regional Wastewater Department — 201 N. Stone Ave., 3rd Floor
- Pima County Justice Court — 240 N. Stone Ave.
- Pima County Clerk of the Superior Court — 110 W. Congress St., Room 131A
- Pima County Communications Office — 130 W. Congress, 2nd Floor
- Pima County Departmental Analysis and Budget — 130 W. Congress, 8th Floor
- Pima County Facilities Management — 150 W. Congress, 3rd Floor
- Pima County Project Design and Construction — 150 W. Congress, 3rd Floor
- Pima County Human Resources — 150 W. Congress St., 4th Floor
- Pima County Attractions and Tourism — 115 N. Church Ave., Suite 221
Tucson – South
- American Eat Company — 1439 S. 4th Ave.
- Kino One-Stop Service Center — 2797 E. Ajo Way
- Kino Veteran's Workforce Center — 2801 E. Ajo Way
- Sullivan Jackson Employment Center — 400 E. 26th St.
- Youth Development Employment Center — 175 W. Irvington Road
- Abrams Public Health Center — 3950 S. Country Club Road
- Kino Sports Complex — 2500 E. Ajo Way
- Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner — 3050 E. Milber St.
- Pima County Elections Department — 6550 S. Country Club Road
Tucson – West
- Northwest Service Center One-Stop / Pima Early Education Program — 1010 W. Miracle Mile
- Pima County Community Assistance Division — 801 W. Congress St.
- Pima County Fleet Services — 1291 S. Mission Road
- Pima County Parks and Recreation — 3500 W. River Road
- Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department — 2955 W. Calle Agua Nueva
- Pima County Development Services (remote office) — 5025 W. Ina Road
Tucson – East
- Dusenberry-River Library — 5605 E. River Road, Suite 105
- Murphy-Wilmot Library — 530 N. Wilmot Road
Tucson – North
- Nanini Library — 7300 N. Shannon Road
Tucson – Midtown
- Eckstrom-Columbus Library — 4350 E. 22nd St.
- Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department — 3355 N. Dodge Blvd.
Arivaca
- Arivaca Human Resources — 17252 W. 5th St., Arivaca
Green Valley
- Joyner-Green Valley Library — 601 N. La Canada Drive
- Pioneer Title Agency — 55 S. La Cañada Drive
Marana
- Marana Food Bank — 11734 W. Grier Road
- Town of Marana — 11555 W. Civic Center
Oro Valley
- The Picklr — 11855 N. Oracle Road
Sahuarita
- Sahuarita Library — 670 W. Sahuarita Road
- Sahuarita Food Bank — 17750 S. La Canada Dr.
- Rancho Resort — 15900 S. Rancho Resort Blvd.
- Town of Sahuarita — 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
- Pioneer Title Agency — 725 W. Via Rancho Sahuarita