Pima County to partially close Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range for renovations

Pima County officials announced Friday that the Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range, the county’s largest shooting facility, will be partially closed from May 27 through June 20 for major renovation work.

The temporary closures will affect the archery, rifle and pistol ranges at the Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range, 11296 S. Harrison Road. The range — normally open Thursday through Sunday — will remain open to the public on Sundays only from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the construction period.

County Parks and Recreation said the work will allow upgrades and refurbishment of the Action Range, which supports reactive-target shooting. Reactive targets move or respond when struck, helping shooters practice precision and accuracy. Officials said the schedule change is necessary to complete the work safely for staff, contractors and facility users.

“We appreciate the public’s patience as we make necessary improvements to the Action Range,” Pima County Parks and Recreation Director Victor Pereira said. “These improvements are an investment in the long-term safety, quality, and future of the property for everyone who uses and enjoys the Southeast Regional Park.”

Construction is scheduled to continue through June 20. Residents can monitor the Shooting Sports Program website for updates on the range’s status.