Pima County to open sandbag locations Monday

Pima County confirms it plans to open its sandbag locations on Monday, June 15.
All the sites plan to open by 6 a.m., and as usual, it's recommended that residents bring a shovel and gloves to put together the sandbags.
County residents are asked to fill up no more than 20 sandbags per vehicle.
The locations include:
- Arivaca: 16091 W. Universal Ranch Road, Arivaca Volunteer Fire Department
- Mount Lemmon: E. Carter Canyon Road and N. Sabino Canyon Parkway
- Catalina/Oro Valley: 3885 E. Golder Ranch Drive, Golder Ranch Fire District
- Sahuarita: E. Dawson Road and S. Country Club Road
- South area: 1313 S. Mission Road, Pima County Maintenance Yard
- Ajo Highway area: S. Camino Verde and W. Ajo Hwy, Drexel Heights Fire District Station 401
- Vail: 14550 E. Sands Ranch Road, Rincon Valley Fire District, Station 2
- Ajo: 1131 N. Well Road, Pima County Maintenance Yard
- Northeast: E. Snyder Road and N. Lason Lane
- North: N. Pima Canyon Drive and E. Ina Road
- Green Valley: N. La Cañada Drive and W. Paseo del Chino (northeast corner)
- Avra Valley: 15790 W. Silverbell Road, Avra Valley Fire District Station 191
- Picture Rocks: 6625 N. Sandario Road, Picture Rocks Fire District Maintenance & Training Facility