Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Pima County to open sandbag locations Monday

Screenshot 2026-06-12 at 11.23.40 AM.png
KGUN 9
Sandbag Station in Pima County
Screenshot 2026-06-12 at 11.23.40 AM.png
Posted

Pima County confirms it plans to open its sandbag locations on Monday, June 15.

All the sites plan to open by 6 a.m., and as usual, it's recommended that residents bring a shovel and gloves to put together the sandbags.

County residents are asked to fill up no more than 20 sandbags per vehicle.

The locations include:

  • Arivaca: 16091 W. Universal Ranch Road, Arivaca Volunteer Fire Department
  • Mount Lemmon: E. Carter Canyon Road and N. Sabino Canyon Parkway
  • Catalina/Oro Valley: 3885 E. Golder Ranch Drive, Golder Ranch Fire District
  • Sahuarita: E. Dawson Road and S. Country Club Road
  • South area: 1313 S. Mission Road, Pima County Maintenance Yard
  • Ajo Highway area: S. Camino Verde and W. Ajo Hwy, Drexel Heights Fire District Station 401
  • Vail: 14550 E. Sands Ranch Road, Rincon Valley Fire District, Station 2
  • Ajo: 1131 N. Well Road, Pima County Maintenance Yard
  • Northeast: E. Snyder Road and N. Lason Lane
  • North: N. Pima Canyon Drive and E. Ina Road
  • Green Valley: N. La Cañada Drive and W. Paseo del Chino (northeast corner)
  • Avra Valley: 15790 W. Silverbell Road, Avra Valley Fire District Station 191
  • Picture Rocks: 6625 N. Sandario Road, Picture Rocks Fire District Maintenance & Training Facility

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
Team Near You

Community Inspired Journalism