Pima County to offer free take-home COVID-19 tests

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Health Department will hand out free take-home COVID-19 tests.

The BinaxNOW test kits, which contain two antigen self-tests that deliver results in 15 minutes, will be available starting Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the lobby the Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Road.

For more information, visit this site.

