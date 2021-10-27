Pima County to offer free take-home COVID-19 tests

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Health Department will hand out free take-home COVID-19 tests.
The BinaxNOW test kits, which contain two antigen self-tests that deliver results in 15 minutes, will be available starting Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the lobby the Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Road.
For more information, visit this site.
