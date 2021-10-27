Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Pima County to offer free take-home COVID-19 tests

The Pima County Health Department will hand out free take-home COVID-19 tests.
Posted at 2:26 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 17:26:02-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Health Department will hand out free take-home COVID-19 tests.

The BinaxNOW test kits, which contain two antigen self-tests that deliver results in 15 minutes, will be available starting Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the lobby the Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Road.

For more information, visit this site.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix at 11AM on KGUN 9 starting November 2nd!

COMING SOON!