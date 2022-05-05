Pima County to host job fair for early childhood education workers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Job seekers with an interest in early childhood education will have an opportunity to explore over 100 vacant positions at a Pima County job fair on Thursday, May 12 at Kino Event Center.
Workforce shortages pose a significant challenge to the early childhood education field, according to Nicole Scott, Pima Early Education Program Program Manager.
"There is a huge staffing shortage for early childhood educators across our nation and we are definitely seeing that in Pima County," she said.
Between 20 - 40 potential employers in both the commercial and non-profit sectors are seeking preschool teachers, assistant teachers, assistant directors, early childhood educators, cooks, van drivers and summer extended-care educators.
According to Scott, “there may be opportunities for on-the-spot interviews and hiring at this event.”
Attendees should plan to bring resumes and wear interview-appropriate attire.
The job fair is presented by Pima County Community & Workforce Development in partnership with the Pima Early Education Program, Child & Family Resources and the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona.
Job fair details:
- Thursday, May 12
- 2 to 5 p.m.
- Kino Event Center
- 2805 E. Ajo Way
- Professional dress & printed resumes encouraged
