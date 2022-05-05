Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Pima County to host job fair for early childhood education workers

Save the date: Thursday, May 12
Pima County Department of Community & Workforce Development
Randy Metcalf
Pima County and its partners created and funded the Pima Early Education Program to help eligible families pay for high-quality preschool at 170 locations across the county.
Pima County Department of Community & Workforce Development
Posted at 2:58 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 17:58:10-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Job seekers with an interest in early childhood education will have an opportunity to explore over 100 vacant positions at a Pima County job fair on Thursday, May 12 at Kino Event Center.

Workforce shortages pose a significant challenge to the early childhood education field, according to Nicole Scott, Pima Early Education Program Program Manager.

"There is a huge staffing shortage for early childhood educators across our nation and we are definitely seeing that in Pima County," she said.

Between 20 - 40 potential employers in both the commercial and non-profit sectors are seeking preschool teachers, assistant teachers, assistant directors, early childhood educators, cooks, van drivers and summer extended-care educators.

According to Scott, “there may be opportunities for on-the-spot interviews and hiring at this event.”

Attendees should plan to bring resumes and wear interview-appropriate attire.

The job fair is presented by Pima County Community & Workforce Development in partnership with the Pima Early Education Program, Child & Family Resources and the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona.

Job fair details:

  • Thursday, May 12
    • 2 to 5 p.m.
  • Kino Event Center
    • 2805 E. Ajo Way
  • Professional dress & printed resumes encouraged

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰