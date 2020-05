TUCSON, Ariz. -- Pima County residents facing eviction can take advantage of an eviction prevention resource fair on Thursday, May 28.

The fair is from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Pima County Justice Court.

Sponsors of the event will offer rental and utility assistance, food aid, pet help and employment and work-training guidance.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place.

Those attending are asked to wear a face covering or mask.