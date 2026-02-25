Pima County to enforce no-parking restrictions in Guthrie neighborhood beginning Feb. 26

Pima County announced Wednesday that more restrictive parking rules will take effect Feb. 26 in Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood, banning parking on multiple streets surrounding the residence of Nancy Guthrie.

The county notice said there will be no parking on several streets in the neighborhood once the restrictions begin. Measure is intended to protect public safety and relieve area residents from chaotic conditions caused by a large media and social media streamer presence in the area. The parking restriction will remain in force until no longer needed.

To protect public safety and restore the neighborhood to more normal conditions that allow access to the community for emergency vehicles and fire trucks, as well as service vehicles, such as school buses, trash trucks, and the postal service, the County has created a temporary no parking zone to be enforced by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Neighbors and motorists were advised to monitor official Pima County channels for any updates or further guidance about enforcement, signage and exceptions.

Residents with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact Pima County directly for details before the restrictions take effect. Journalists and members of the public seeking more information can also check the county’s website or public alerts for any subsequent notices.