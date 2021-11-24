Pima County supervisors vote to sue city over differential water rate hike

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County intends to sue the city of Tucson over differential water rates.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors made the decision in a Wednesday morning meeting.

The city has approvved a water rate hike for unincorporated areas of Pima County, raising rates between 10 and 50 percent.

On Monday, the Supervisors outlined its argument against differential water rates in a 10-page memo.

