Pima County Supervisors to discuss contract with Project Blue at next meeting

Pima County Supervisors are taking a new look at the contract to sell land for the controversial Project Blue data center.

The Supervisors' agenda for next week includes an executive session to discuss Project Blue.

Supervisors approved the sale of 290 acres of land for the project in July, but the land has not formally changed hands.

Since then, public objections and high water and power use led the Tucson City Council to reject annexing the land into city limits.

The contract between Project Blue developers and the County sets city annexation and city water as conditions for the sale to go through.

Now, Supervisors are seeking advice from their attorneys on whether or not meeting those conditions voids the land sale or if Project Blue can waive those requirements and force the sale anyway.

Because the Supervisors will be conferring in executive session, that part of the meeting is closed to the public, unless supervisors vote to disclose what they discussed.

Project Blue has said it may be able to build the data center even without City of Tucson's water, The company has joined with Tucson Electric to file a request with the Arizona Corporation Commission that would allow TEP to supply power to the county site.