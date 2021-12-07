Pima County Supervisors name acting county administrator

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to name the Acting County Administrator.

Tuesday, the board voted unanimously to name Jan Lesher as Acting County Administrator.

With County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry still in a medical facility recovering from his injuries in a cycling accident in October, Lesher has been and will continue serving as County Administrator to continue the the progression of county operations and lead the county administration.

Lesher has worked for Pima County since 2010 and has worked as Chief Deputy County Administrator since 2017.

“The Board and everyone else in Pima County government want Chuck to know they miss him terribly, that we are heartened by reports of his continued progress, and that we send him our best wishes for a complete recovery and return to work as County Administrator,” Lesher said.

The board said there is no estimate yet on when Huckelberry may return to work.



