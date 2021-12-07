Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Pima County Supervisors name acting county administrator

County administrator Huckelberry still recovering from October cycling accident
items.[0].image.alt
Randy Metcalf
Formal portrait of Jan Lesher taken on March 21, 21017
acting county admin.jpg
Posted at 3:10 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 17:10:53-05

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to name the Acting County Administrator.

Tuesday, the board voted unanimously to name Jan Lesher as Acting County Administrator.

With County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry still in a medical facility recovering from his injuries in a cycling accident in October, Lesher has been and will continue serving as County Administrator to continue the the progression of county operations and lead the county administration.

Lesher has worked for Pima County since 2010 and has worked as Chief Deputy County Administrator since 2017.

“The Board and everyone else in Pima County government want Chuck to know they miss him terribly, that we are heartened by reports of his continued progress, and that we send him our best wishes for a complete recovery and return to work as County Administrator,” Lesher said.

The board said there is no estimate yet on when Huckelberry may return to work.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!