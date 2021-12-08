Watch
Pima County supervisors fill 2 vacancies in Arizona House

Posted at 8:59 AM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 10:59:04-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors has appointed real estate investor and U.S. Army Reserve officer Morgan Abraham and attorney and law professor Christopher Mathis to Tucson-area Arizona House seats to fill vacancies.

Mathis was appointed Tuesday to a District 9 seat to replace fellow Democrat Randy Friese, who resigned last month. Abraham, also a Democrat, was appointed to replace Stephanie Stahl-Hamilton as one of two representatives for District 10. Stahl Hamilton stepped down when appointed to fill a Senate vacancy.

Party activists had nominated three people for appointment by the county supervisors to fill each vacancy.

