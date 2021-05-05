Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Pima County Supervisors approve preschool scholarship funds for families in need

items.[0].image.alt
Image copyright 2012 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christopher Furlong
<p>GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 28: Children wave their hands at a private nursery school January 28, 2005 in Glasgow, Scotland. The average price of pre-school care has increased over the past year, sending child care prices to an average of GBP200 in parts of the southeast. Many working parents in the UK have called for pre-school childcare subsidies such as those in France where nearly 100% of three-year-olds are in pre-school education, despite the fact that school attendance is not compulsory until they turn five. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)</p>
Childcare is more expensive than college tuition
Posted at 10:14 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 01:29:56-04

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to approve preschool scholarships to assist families in need.

On Tuesday, the board voted 4-1 to approve a plan that will administer up to $10 million in County funds, along with nearly $3 million from cities, towns and other partners to aid families in paying for high-quality preschool for nearly 1,300 children.

Below includes what the plan entails (it would begin July 1):

  • Partnerships with eight school districts and Pima Community College to offer free high quality preschool to approximately 480 children.
  • Partnership with First Things First, a State Agency focused on early childhood development, to offer 560 additional scholarships for quality preschools within their Quality First system (includes school districts, centers and home-based providers).
  • Partnership with Child-Parent Centers, to offer extended day Head Start preschool programs at 11 locations for 205 children.
  • And the solicitation of proposals to contract with an experienced organization to develop a 3-year implementation plan to manage and implement an ongoing preschool scholarship program, and implement the plan under the guidance of the multi-departmental oversight team.

“Successful communities support the education of their children, and I’m proud to be part of a community that is giving our children the best possible chance for success through this program,” said County Supervisor Rex Scott. “The data is undeniable – early education works. Children who benefit from early education on average do better in school throughout their careers, are more likely to graduate from high school and earn higher wages after graduation.”

The funds will help eligible families who have children ages 3-5 years old and have a house-hold income of 200% of the Federal Poverty Level or less.

In February, the board voted to approve $10 million for early childhood education. That approval was an instruction for the Pima County administrator to include the money for the next fiscal year's budget.

The plan is directed on getting the aid to families and preschool providers promptly.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.