Pima County Supervisors approve $10M for early childhood education

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to approve $10 million for early childhood education.

The funds will help pay for preschool scholarships for kids whose families are under or near the federal poverty line.

It's something one early education advocate says is a long time coming.

Executive Director, Center for Economic Integrity Kelly Griffith said "It's huge---It's hugely good news. This has been a lot of years of work to get to this place where we just made a huge leap forward as far as actually having a place in the budget for preschool scholarships for folks in Pima County is huge."

The process isn't over just yet; that approval, is really just an instruction for the Pima County administrator to include the money for the next fiscal year's budget.

Supervisors will still need to approve that budget with the money included to finalize the process.