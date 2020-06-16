Menu

Pima County Superior Court seeks to fill judge vacancy

Pima County Superior Court
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jun 16, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The search is on to fill a vacancy in Pima County Superior Court.

County officials announced Monday that applications are now being accepted to fill an opening left by Judge Scott Rash, who has been appointed to U.S. District Court in Arizona.

The Pima County Commission on Trial Court Appointments handles the application process including interviews of applicants.

The panel will then nominate at least three candidates to Gov. Doug Ducey, who will make the final decision.

All meetings of the commission are open to the public.

