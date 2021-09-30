Pima County Superior Court drug charge diversion program earns award

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Superior Court's pre-indictment diversion program Supportive Treatment and Engagement Program (STEPs) has earned a state award.

The Arizona Supreme Court gave the program an Excellence and Innovation award.

“We are honored by the State’s acknowledgment,” said Presiding Judge Jeffrey T. Bergin said in a statement. “STEPs is the result of years of planning, community building, and justice stakeholder partnerships.”

The court launched the free program in March. Those who are charged with first or second-time felony drug possession and also have mental health and addiction issues can complete a program to have their initial drug possession charges dismissed.

More than 200 people have taken part in the program since it launched, and the court expects more than 1,000 people to complete it each year.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

