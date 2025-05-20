Pima County suing Department of Homeland Security over money for migrants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Back in March, Pima County got a letter from the Department of Homeland Security that said DHS/FEMA is temporarily holding back reimbursement payments to them for three grants. Those grants went towards housing and services for migrants.

The county tells KGUN 9 the federal government owes them more than $12 million. Now the county, along with the cities of Denver and Chicago, are suing DHS to get money back that they should have received from grants through FEMA. The lawsuits say FEMA was wrong to withhold the funds.

Pima County supervisors say the money from the grants was given to them during President Trump’s first term, as well as under Former President Joe Biden’s administration.

“They are putting politics over proper governance and also over, frankly, the law,” Dr. Matt Heinz, Pima County Board of Supervisor for District 2, said.

Heinz says the county appealed DHS’s decision by the date they were given, but didn’t hear back. Because of that, he says the county is now suing them.

“We’re seeing the federal government try to renig on their promise, which would of course disadvantage significantly the voters and taxpayers,” Heinz said.

If the federal government doesn’t reimburse them, Heinz says county services could be affected.

“We might have to potentially bump up taxes even more, and that is not acceptable,” he said.

In their letter DHS said the county could be guilty of encouraging migrants to come here and for protecting them from being found, which they said is against the law.

In Heinz’s eyes, the letter sounded accusatory towards the county.

DHS said the county also needs to give them information about every migrant including their contact information, what services were offered to them, and how long they used them.

“We were not required to track this kind of stuff before, but okay, we will get them what they need,” Heinz commented.

Board Chair and Supervisor of District 1 Rex Scott referred KGUN 9 to his recent statement, which says in part:

"We relied on these Congressionally appropriated funds and adhered to every regulation and law. Now, under the second Trump Administration, the federal government is suddenly changing the rules while sending confusing communications about reimbursement requirements..."

The Pima County Attorney’s Office referred KGUN 9 to County Attorney Laura Conover’s Youtube post.

“We look forward to going into court and asking that court to direct the Department of Homeland Security to make good for the taxpayers of Pima County,” Conover said.

The county said they also accepted other grants and awards referenced in proposed federal cuts. Supervisors are also expected to talk about the lawsuit at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Pima County’s Administrator Jan Lesher says this letter was also sent to the state of Arizona, Maricopa and Yuma Counties, and a Maricopa County-based nonprofit organization.

“It’s a very strong case and I’m really proud that Pima County is standing up for Southern Arizona and for our citizens,” Heinz said about the lawsuit.