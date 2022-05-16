Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Pima County Sherriff's team rescues overheated hiker near Tanque Verde Falls

Confirmed through search and rescue unit
Pima County Sheriff's Department.jpg
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Pima County Sheriff's Department.jpg
Posted at 11:39 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 14:39:41-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department has rescued an overheated hiker near Tanque Verde Falls.

Deputies confirm a search and rescue unit was sent into the area after hearing reports of a heat injury Sunday.

Locals are reminded to start and end their hikes before the daily temperatures get too hot.

Hikers should also bring plenty of water and electrolytes in order to prevent overheating.

Department officials warn against trying to finish a hike when water is running out.

They say responsible hikers should turn around when their water is halfway finished.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰