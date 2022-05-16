Pima County Sherriff's team rescues overheated hiker near Tanque Verde Falls

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department has rescued an overheated hiker near Tanque Verde Falls.

Deputies confirm a search and rescue unit was sent into the area after hearing reports of a heat injury Sunday.

Locals are reminded to start and end their hikes before the daily temperatures get too hot.

Hikers should also bring plenty of water and electrolytes in order to prevent overheating.

Department officials warn against trying to finish a hike when water is running out.

They say responsible hikers should turn around when their water is halfway finished.