Pima County Sheriff's Office makes an arrest for an August missing adult

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has arrested a suspect who they believe was in involved in the August disappearance of 72 year old Sitharamanjaneyulu Potiny. Tuesday, PCSD served an arrested warrant to 42 year old Vamsi Potiny , the son of Sitharamanjaneyulu.

Potiny, who was arrested in September on endangerment and vulnerable adult abuse charges for his father, is now currently being held in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. PCSD says this time around Potiny is facing a number of charges including manslaughter, kidnapping and vulnerable adult abuse.

This case is still under investigation and has been handed over to the Pima County Attorney's Office.

PCSD says Sitharamanjaneyulu Potiny is still considered a missing vulnerable adult so if you have any information on Sitharamanjaneyulu's dissapperance please contact 9-1-1.