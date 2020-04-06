Pima County Sheriff's Department sees increase in hiker rescue calls

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Following Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's stay-at-home-order, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has seen a spike in rescues on hiking trails.

Seems like there are quite a few people going stir-crazy in quarantine...and sure you can certainly take a hike, but not until you know what you should be looking out for to stay safe.

Deputy James Allerton, with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department says, this isn’t a time to be stuck between a rock and a hard place.

“We have over the last couple of weeks seen an increase in rescues. Before Friday it was 17 in the last two weeks, we’ve had two more over this weekend,” Deputy Allerton told KGUN9.

The search and rescue team has dealt with fall injuries, people getting lost on the trails, and even heat injuries.

So, if you want to have fun out there and stay safe, here’s what you need to know.

“First of all, have plenty of water. Let people know where you’re going. Go hike with someone else or go hike in an area that has other hikers. Consider taking some first aid supplies.

Carry a light source and if you have a cell phone with you, which you should, make sure that it’s charged up,” added Deputy Allerton.

He also asks hikers to be on the lookout for uninvited guests.

“Watch out for snakes and stay away from other wildlife,” he told KGUN9.

He also says hiking at night can be dangerous because you can lose track of the trail.

Though, if something happens out there, they have your back.

“Our department along with the Southern Arizona Rescue Association and the local fire departments are well equipped to deal with these rescues,” he said proudly.

So be responsible out there and know, if you need help, they’re just one call away.

“If you do find yourself in a situation where you need help, call 9-1-1 immediately,” added Deputy Allerton.

For more information on hiker safety, click here.

