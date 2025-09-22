Pima County Sheriff's Department seeking help in Foothills burglary case

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help in identifying three male suspects and a person of interest in connection with a burglary that happened at a home in the Catalina Foothills a couple of weekends ago.

The three male suspects were caught on video breaking into a home through the back door. They allegedly stole valuables from the safe, according to a social media post from PCSD.

PCSD said the safe was open.

Surveillance video shows a woman, the person of interest, in an Amazon shirt, caught on a doorbell camera.

Pima County Sheriff's Department

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.