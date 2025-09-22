Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pima County Sheriff's Department seeking help in Foothills burglary case

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help in identifying three male suspects and a person of interest in connection with a burglary that happened at a home in the Catalina Foothills a couple of weekends ago.

The three male suspects were caught on video breaking into a home through the back door. They allegedly stole valuables from the safe, according to a social media post from PCSD.

PCSD said the safe was open.

Surveillance video shows a woman, the person of interest, in an Amazon shirt, caught on a doorbell camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

