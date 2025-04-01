Pima County Sheriff's Department searching for mistakenly-released inmate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for 27-year-old Cristian Barrionuevo, who was mistakenly released from the Pima County Adult Detention Center (PCADC) because of a clerical issue on Friday.

The sheriff's department says Barrionuevo was supposed to be placed under the supervision of his parole officer after an arrest for theft.

PCSD says he is non-violent, and they are working to locate him. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911.

Barrionuevo is the second inmate mistakenly released from PCADC in the last week.

24-year-old Dimitri Lopez was released by Pretrial Services on Thursday after a clerical error.

Lopez was found and taken back into custody on Sunday.