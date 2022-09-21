Watch Now
Pima County Sheriff's Department receive donated bite suits

Pima County Sheriff's Department
Posted at 10:47 AM, Sep 21, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) received two bite suits, according to a post where the department thanked the donors.

PCSD says they donations came from the Tucson Appliance Company for the K-9 Unit.

"We appreciate your support!" says PCSD.

