Pima County Sheriff's Department receive donated bite suits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) received two bite suits, according to a post where the department thanked the donors.
PCSD says they donations came from the Tucson Appliance Company for the K-9 Unit.
"We appreciate your support!" says PCSD.
