Pima County Sheriff's Department looking to fill dispatcher position

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is still looking for a qualified candidate to fill a dispatcher position based out of Ajo.

Applications originally closed on March 31, 2022, but on April 11, PCSD announced on Facebook that the job was still open.

PCSD says applicants must have a high school diploma, or a General Education Development certificate. Those interested must also be willing to work a flexible schedule, which includes nights, weekends and holidays.

For more information on the job and how to apply, use this link.