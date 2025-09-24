Pima County Sheriff's Department looking for suspect in alleged kidnapping

Pima County Sheriff's Department is on the lookout for a man who allegedly attempted to abduct a woman on Tucson's Southwest side.

According to a news release from PCSD, deputies responded to reports of a woman screaming in the area of West Los Reales Road and South Brackenbury Drive on Tuesday evening, just before 9:30 p.m.

The woman told deputies that, while she was walking through her neighborhood, she was approached from behind by an unknown male suspect who grabbed her and covered her mouth and nose.

The victim told deputies that she first noticed the suspect near the intersection of West Tetakusim Road and South Bolingbroke Avenue, a few blocks away from where the assault happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

