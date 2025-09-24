Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Pima County Sheriff's Department looking for suspect in alleged kidnapping

Identify.jpg
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Identify.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Pima County Sheriff's Department is on the lookout for a man who allegedly attempted to abduct a woman on Tucson's Southwest side.

According to a news release from PCSD, deputies responded to reports of a woman screaming in the area of West Los Reales Road and South Brackenbury Drive on Tuesday evening, just before 9:30 p.m.

The woman told deputies that, while she was walking through her neighborhood, she was approached from behind by an unknown male suspect who grabbed her and covered her mouth and nose.

The victim told deputies that she first noticed the suspect near the intersection of West Tetakusim Road and South Bolingbroke Avenue, a few blocks away from where the assault happened.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

PCSD looking for suspect in attempted abduction

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

MONSOON WATCH 2025
Find the stories in your neighborhood