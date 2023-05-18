Pima County Sheriff's Department investigates fatal collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a collision from Wednesday night between two vehicles.

Beginning investigations found at 7:05 PM on May 17 a Ford Fusion driven by 31-year-old Jacqueline Klukosky was driving eastbound near Picture Rocks Rd. and Golden Gate Rd.

Klukosky made a right-hand turn at a high speed and veered into the center lane, colliding head-on with a Hyundai Accent. The driver, 45-year-old Benjamin Brookhart, was pronounced dead on scene.

A passenger in Klukosky's vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Klukosky was booked into Pima County Jail for causing death by motor vehicle and for outstanding warrants. Traffic Unit investigators are still continuing the investigation.