Pima County Sheriff Auxiliary volunteers pedal The Loop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Rillito Loop is a huge part of the community, providing a place for runners, walkers and bikers to spend some time outside. But those that use The Loop aren't alone — the Pima County Sheriff's Auxiliary Bike Patrol pedals the path every day.

The bike patrol is tasked with keeping the people on The Loop safe. Michael Barr has been patrolling for the last seven years and he said the patrol is there to help people with anything that they may need.

"We are the extra eyes and ears,” he said. "We are here to support the citizens so if someone has a problem, an injury, a question whatever it might be, we’re here to help."

The patrol travels throughout many miles in The Loop, making sure people are staying safe and responding to any injury and questions.

"About four times a year, we’ll call for an ambulance we’ve had citizens take bad falls, I’ve called an ambulance for a broken wrist," Barr said.

In pairs, the patrol begins their route every day and stays in constant communication with the Sheriff's deputies.

"We have radio contact at all times and I would just come up on the radio and say 'bike one or whoever we are, I need 1078, I need back up'," he said.

In addition to the 40 hours of training that the volunteers undergo to become a part of the PCSD Auxiliary Volunteers, those that are interested in being in the bike patrol complete another round of training. If you're interested, the information and contact information can be found here.

