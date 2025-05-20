Pima County sees drop in crime during summer months

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — While crime typically rises in the summer across much of the country, Pima County is seeing the opposite trend.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, crime rates were higher in the winter of 2024, with around 1,300 reported incidents, compared to roughly 950 in the summer. The data includes a range of crimes, from murder to disorderly conduct and public intoxication. November saw the highest activity.

Adam Schoonover, public information officer with the department, said several factors could contribute to the seasonal shift.

“Criminals, they’re smarter, and they’re looking for those houses without cameras,” Schoonover said. “Maybe they have a high success rate in the neighborhood, so they walk through and find a lot of open doors on vehicles and crime opportunities where they take stuff.”

The sheriff’s department recommends residents stay alert year-round by locking doors, staying aware of their surroundings and avoiding distractions like headphones while walking.